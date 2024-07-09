Party in the Park returns for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over three days from Friday 23rd to Sunday August 25th music lovers will be able to enjoy singing along to the greatest hits from many of the biggest groups and solo artists of recent years.
Once again, the festival is being staged by AV Productions at what over the past few summers, has become its ‘home’ venue opposite Morpeth’s Craik Park.
On the two Emily Davison and Cheviot View stages, festival-goers will be able to re-live the music of groups and solo artists such as Take That, Abba, Duran Duran, the Killers, the Stone Roses, Sam Fender, The Eagles, REM, the Beatles, Foo Fighters, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, AC/DC, Fatboy Slim, Oasis, Queen, Alanis Morissette, Blur, Pulp and many more, courtesy of some of the finest tributes acts currently touring the festival circuits.
Performing in the Rum and Reggae Shack will be tribute acts to Amy Winehouse and Madness, while on the Cheviot Stage there will be a chance to hear the Utah Saints, very much at the top of their game with a string of Top 10 and Top 40 hits behind them and fresh from playing gigs all around the world.
Over the weekend a host of DJs will be playing non-stop music in the VIP Tipi Tent. Plus, there will be comedy shows and a circus workshop going on. In addition, there will be a funfair, a festival market, street entertainment and a variety of street food vendors serving up tasty treats for all tastes including vegans and veggies, and there will be licensed bars and cocktail bar across the festival site.
One of the organisers Andy Holden said: “We want this to be the very best Party in the Park yet! We have lined-up some fabulous acts who pay their own tributes to some of the very biggest name in the world of showbusiness that we are sure festival-goers are going to love seeing play live on stage. We just want the people of Northumberland to have a great party holiday weekend.”
The entertainment begins from 4pm on Friday and from 11.30am on both Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend. Full details of ticket prices and how to buy them can be found on the Seetickets website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.