Oscar Wilde’s classic turned comedy chaos …Earnest? comes to Newcastle next week

Newcastle theatre-goers are in for a night of unpredictable hilarity as the critically acclaimed, audience-driven comedy …Earnest? arrives at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House for two performances on 7 and 8 May.

A wild reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, this riotous production throws tradition out the window when the actor playing Ernest fails to appear. As the on-stage cast begins to dwindle, the audience is invited to step in and keep the show going—often with hilarious, touching, and entirely unscripted results.

Created by award-winning interactive theatre company Say It Again, Sorry?, and presented with Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation, …Earnest? has already become a fan favourite, premiering at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 and returning for three consecutive years. Now expanded into a full two-act show, it’s touring nearly 30 venues across the UK.

The show blends slapstick, quick-thinking comedy, and genuine moments of theatrical magic, celebrating spontaneity and the joy of live performance. Every night is a completely unique experience—and in Newcastle, it could be you who ends up on stage.

With nearly 2,000 audience members already having stepped into roles, the production has sparked stories of new friendships, surprise local stars, and even romances born backstage. It’s theatre where everyone has a part to play—literally.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the chaos:

📍 Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

📅 7–8 May 2025

...Earnest?

🕢 7:30pm

🎟️ From £19.50

🔗 tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk | ☎ 0191 243 1171

Follow @SayItAgainSorry or visit www.earnestshow.co.uk for more.