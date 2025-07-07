Only in cinemas: CBeebies Musical serves up summer fun

A brand-new musical outing starring everyone’s favourite CBeebies characters is arriving at Northumberland cinemas this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring a star-studded cast - including Justin Fletcher, Maddie Moate, and Andy Day - CBeebies Musical: The Great Ice Cream Hunt promises to add a sprinkling of joy to the holidays.

Showing in 300 cinemas nationwide, the film is arriving in Northumberland from July 11. The musical is an original piece that includes song performances that are exclusive to the cinema and the big screen. The hour-long special won’t be appearing on the small screens until later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical tale follows Lolly the cow and Pinecone the hedgehog as they investigate the disappearance of ice cream across the land. During their adventure, the pair befriend Storyland Rangers at Coconut Cove, learn magical moves at Mermaid Falls and help a stressed-out caterpillar find his voice at the Summer Fruits Festival. But when they finally catch up with their prime suspect - the rain-loving Professor Raindrop - things aren’t quite what they seem…

Mermaids

Eve Gabereau, Director of Distribution at Vue Lumiere, said: “After bringing two bumper collections of Bluey to cinemas up and down the country, we can’t wait to showcase this original musical treat from CBeebies to young fans. It’s a great continuation of our work with the BBC and their Children & Family content on the big screen.”

To find out more, including to book tickets, visit: https://www.cbeebiesmusical.co.uk.