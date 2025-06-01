Northumbria-inspired poetry collection published

Stovies on Monday is local writer Noel Hodgson’s brand-new collection of poems drawn from his Northumbrian background. This fourth volume of his work combines the new and the old, a selection of his writings all of which are being published for the first time.

Offering a satisfying glimpse of his development as a poet across the years, increasingly skilled at capturing with insight, elegance and wry humour, what it means to be a native Northumbrian in this particular part of the county, readers will doubtless recognise many of the people, places and events evocatively described in his poetry.

The land, its history and its inhabitants are ever-present as Noel reflects upon what makes north Northumberland so special, while his journey from youthful observer to seasoned creative writer runs throughout the wide-ranging selection of verses and musings.

A retired teacher now living in Eglingham, Noel’s previous poetry collections, 2003’s Below Flodden, later followed by Dancing Over Cheviot and A Grand Land, have proven popular with readers near and far. Stovies on Monday will surely be enjoyed by those already familiar with his lyrical snapshots of Northumbrian life, while also serving as a vividly colourful introduction to newcomers.

Published by the Reiver Press, Stovies on Monday was designed by Branxton-based graphic designer Sue Rudge, and printed by Martins the Printers of Berwick. Priced at £7.95, it is now available in all good book shops and various other outlets.