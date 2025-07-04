Northumberland’s own Annie Davison brings BAIRNS to the Fringe stage

Annie Davison, a sharp and soulful voice from Northumberland, is set to captivate Edinburgh audiences this summer with BAIRNS, a poignant and hilarious exploration of sisterhood, surrogacy, and growing up. Part stand-up, part theatre, this one-woman show is a heartfelt and laugh-out-loud funny journey that digs deep into the complexities of family, sacrifice, and self-discovery.

At its core is Lottie, a chaotic twenty-something navigating life in London after leaving her Northumberland roots behind. When she decides to become a surrogate for her sister Freya, Lottie’s world is turned upside down. What starts as an act of sisterly love quickly becomes a tangled web of emotions, legal hurdles, and unexpected attachments. With UK surrogacy laws legally naming the surrogate as the child’s mother until parental orders are finalised, Lottie faces dilemmas that challenge her very sense of self.

Annie, whose previous work includes Anything with a Pulse and The Park, brings to life fifteen characters in this intensely personal show. As a proud Northerner, she channels the wit, warmth, and raw honesty that have become hallmarks of her storytelling. Reflecting on the inspiration behind BAIRNS, Annie shares, “I was scared shitless into writing this. Watching my sister start her own pregnancy journey made me confront where I was — stuck in that extended childhood, renting a mouldy room, and unsure of my path. BAIRNS became my way of growing up, of understanding what it really means to step up for family.”

The show is not just about surrogacy but also a sharp, comedic look at how far we’re willing to go for those we love — and the messy, often hilarious consequences that follow.

BAIRNS runs at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3) from 30th July to 25th August (excluding 12th), 14:05 daily. This is a must-see for anyone who appreciates honest storytelling delivered with Northern grit and a big heart.

BAIRNS is on at 14:05 at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3), from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August 2025 (not 12th). Book tickets at: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/bairnsFollow: @davisonannie #BAIRNS