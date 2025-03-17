Northumberland Wildlife Trust issue annual plea on frogs

It’s World Frog Day this Thursday (March 20) and, as part of the celebrations, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is issuing its annual plea to gardeners in the region not to move unwanted frogs and frog spawn from their own ponds into other ponds in the area.

The arrival of spring often inspires gardeners to start tidying up their ponds after the winter months, and, although they may think they are doing a good turn moving frogs around, this can lead to them being at risk to two deadly diseases.

The first disease, chytrid fungus clogs their pores and, as they breathe through their skin, causes them to choke. This fungus has already been responsible for amphibian extinction in various parts of the world.

The second disease, which is commonly referred to as ‘red legs’ causes the skin to drop off frogs’ legs subjecting them to a terribly slow and painful death. This condition is incurable and is on the increase in various parts of the UK.

Common frog.

Frogs play a central role in many ecosystems. They control the insect population, and they're a food source for many larger animals. Frogs can also secrete substances through their skin. Some secretions are beneficial, and researchers have used some of them to create new antibiotics and painkillers.

At the last count, 4,800 recorded species of frog have been found around the world except for Antarctica and at the last check, they are still active in almost 40% of gardens, and toads in 20%.

World Frog Day has been celebrated since 2014 and is a day dedicated to raising awareness for frogs that are under threat, with many species disappearing or already extinct.

Today, 40.7% of amphibians are threatened species (Critically Endangered, Endangered, and Vulnerable) - an alarming rise from 37.9% in 1980 and 39.4% in 2004, with the causes being traced back to climate change,, habitat destruction and land alteration, pollution, pesticide use and fungal infections many of which the wildlife charity is trying to prevent.

Duncan Hutt, Director of Conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust says: “Frogs are great to watch, but people need to remember they are wild creatures and should be left in their native environment as moving them causes distress especially as they always try to head back to the water, they were born in to breed. Likewise, when it comes to excessive frog spawn in ponds, our message is clear - leave it where it is and let nature sort it out.

“Instead, people could start practicing some new environmental-friendly habits such as reducing pollution and pesticide usage to prevent them from being killed. What are you waiting for?”

Too cool to pool?

1. 6,000 species of frog across the world

Frogs are among the most diverse animals on land, with more than 6,000 species distributed across various parts of the globe.

2. Frogs can drink water through their skin.

Frogs drink water through their skin by absorbing it and have a drinking patch located on their belly and the underside of their thighs via which they absorb water.

3. Frogs can jump twenty times their body length.

One trait that stands out among frogs is their ability to jump and can reach heights of twenty times their body length.

4. Some of them are poisonous.

Poison dart frogs have highly toxic skin and one species known as the golden poison frog perfects the ability to kill ten adult males.

5. They display vibrant colours.

Frogs are not just green or yellow - which are commonly seen during the monsoon months - but display a range of colours from vibrant red to dark blue.