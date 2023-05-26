Have fun outdoors this half-term.

At Northumberlandia on Tuesday, May 30, the Trust will be hosting two family nature crafts and storytelling sessions at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Suitable for children aged four upwards, everybody attending will have the opportunity to awaken their arty crafty side and make something fabulous using recycled and natural materials to take home with them.

This will be followed by a brand new story about The Lady of the North who keeps a watchful eye over the nature on the site and the opportunity for children to make their own nature stories.

The following day on Wednesday, May 31, the Trust’s Wild City Team will be running two family pond dipping events at its St Nicholas Park in Newcastle for children to discover what lies beneath the water in the wildlife gardens’ ponds.

The two sessions timed at 10.30am and 1.30pm are the start of a programme of regular events on the urban reserve which is home to birds such a bullfinch, black caps, chiff chaffs, great spotted woodpeckers, sparrows, robins and blue tits.

The final day of events, is Thursday, June 1 at the wildlife charity’s Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay.

For an hour and a half between 10.30am and noon and 1.30pm and 3pm, families will be able to find out all about the wonderful world of the 29 different species of worm in the UK - from what they eat and how they can eat their own weight in soil in just one day to how they are the gardener’s best friend. There will also be the opportunity to help make a wormery for the reserve.

Places on the events need to be booked at: www.nwt.org.uk/events

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust education officer, says: “Whatever you are doing this half term why not take time out to visit one of our reserves and join in our event.