Northumberland Wildlife Trust encourages everyone to give the chicks a home

It’s National Nest Box Week (NNBW) next week and Northumberland Wildlife Trust is encouraging everybody to install a nest box in their area and give the region’s precious birds a home.

National Nest Box Week, celebrated each year from 14 - 21 February, is an initiative designed to encourage people to help provide homes for birds by putting up nest boxes in gardens, on balconies, in parks, and in open spaces.

As the natural nest sites on which many of our birds depend, such as holes in trees and buildings, are fast disappearing and gardens and woods are ‘tidied’ and old houses are repaired, more and more birds are relying on humans for help.

The week is also an opportunity to inform members of the public about the different species of birds that benefit from nest boxes, such as blue tits, robins, and house sparrows and a great time to learn more about bird behaviour, how to care for wildlife, and how small actions can help preserve our natural world.

Female piedflycatcher heading for home.

Katy Barke, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nature Recovery Manager says: “Whether you live in the city or the countryside, you can make a difference by installing a nest box and watching as birds return to your garden to make it their home.

“As urbanisation increases and natural habitats decline, many bird species struggle to find suitable places to nest. Nest boxes provide a simple and effective solution to this problem, giving birds a safe space to build their nests, lay eggs, and protect their chicks.”

For all things nest box related visit www.nestboxweek.com