Northumberland Stanza poets at Morpeth library on National Poetry Day

Poets from Northumberland Stanza Group will be giving a special reading at Morpeth library on National Poetry Day, Thursday, October 2.

Eight members of the group – Hilary Elder, Chris Hall, Gene Groves, Greg Freeman, Jamie Thompson, Mary Beales, Philip Hood and Merrie Snell – will be delivering their poems surrounded by the shelves of the Northern Poetry Library, which is based on the upper floor at Morpeth library, in the Sports and Leisure Centre in Gas House Lane.

Greg Freeman said: “The Northern Poetry Library is an incredible resource to have in Morpeth, and maybe not enough people are aware of it. We hope our National Poetry Day reading will help to promote the range of poetry books there.”

This year’s National Poetry Day theme is Play. The free event is from 6pm to 7.45 pm, with refreshments.

You can register to attend via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morpeth-library-national-poetry-day-with-northumberland-stanza-group-tickets-1575878949359