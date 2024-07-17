Northumberland Creatives Come to Warkworth

By Sarah Trood
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumberland Artists & Makers will be back at Warkworth Memorial hall on Saturday 27th July.

Troody Scrumptious Markets will be hosting their Artists & Makers Market at Warkworth Memorial hall on Castle Street, Warkworth on the 27th July. At the Market will be some of the North East's best creatives including:

Ord Originals

Todburn Soaps

Warkworth Artist &amp; Makers MarketWarkworth Artist &amp; Makers Market
Warkworth Artist &amp; Makers Market

Sew Cute

Troody Scrumptious Handmade Homeware

Diane Stewardson Seaglass & Jewellery

Razzle Dazzle Jewellery & Crystals

Warkworth artist & makers market informationWarkworth artist & makers market information
Warkworth artist & makers market information

Sue Dudill Chapel Lands Gallery

Metalsmith Anke Rainbow

Uki Uki Patisserie

All About The Bees

Artist Elaine Henderson

Artist Angela Darling

Homemade at the Elms

The Market will be open between 10am & 4pm with refreshments provided

Related topics:ArtistsNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice