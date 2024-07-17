Northumberland Creatives Come to Warkworth
Northumberland Artists & Makers will be back at Warkworth Memorial hall on Saturday 27th July.
Troody Scrumptious Markets will be hosting their Artists & Makers Market at Warkworth Memorial hall on Castle Street, Warkworth on the 27th July. At the Market will be some of the North East's best creatives including:
Ord Originals
Todburn Soaps
Sew Cute
Troody Scrumptious Handmade Homeware
Diane Stewardson Seaglass & Jewellery
Razzle Dazzle Jewellery & Crystals
Sue Dudill Chapel Lands Gallery
Metalsmith Anke Rainbow
Uki Uki Patisserie
All About The Bees
Artist Elaine Henderson
Artist Angela Darling
Homemade at the Elms
The Market will be open between 10am & 4pm with refreshments provided
