Northumberland champions Lynx as popular Missing Lynx exhibition opens for 2025

A popular touring exhibition called The Missing Lynx will visit colleges and universities across northern England from the start of February for the first time.

From Monday 3 - Friday 7 February the exhibition will be at Northern Stage in Newcastle and later in the month, from Monday 24 February - Wednesday 26 February, it will be in situ at Northumberland College: Kirkley in Northumberland.

Over 8,000 people have visited the stunning interactive show since it started travelling around the region last Spring - and over 800 people have filled in the questionnaire asking for views on bringing lynx back to the area.

The exhibition comes as local people have stepped forward to champion Lynx - a missing mammal that used to live in Britain until it disappeared in medieval times when its woodland habitat disappeared. Local champions include:

Lauren Harrison and her partner Liam farm on Hadrian’s Wall. She said: “The Eurasian lynx was part of the fauna of Britain until very recently. It belongs here and has an important role in the food chain. Lynx are beautiful and enigmatic and the thought of them living once again in our forests is incredibly exciting.

“The return of lynx will need the support of local communities. The Missing Lynx Project takes a sensitive approach, listening to concerns to minimise any negative impacts their return could have and maximise opportunities they could bring. I am delighted to support them and hope this project will be successful.”

Chris Skelton, forester, said: “I have seen tremendous change during my time in the forest industry. This includes the realisation that forestry has an integral role to play in terms of biodiversity, climate change mitigation, ecology, well-being, and social cohesion.

“I welcome The Missing Lynx Project as a well-informed, evidence-based and respected project that can progress the dialogue concerning a proposed reintroduction of lynx. Its recognition of the need to listen to the voices of all stakeholders is key to its integrity.”

John Cresswell, a farmer, said: “I think there are some significant potential benefits from lynx reintroduction, both for the environment and farmers. As an example, I think they could make a material difference to the numbers and behaviour of roe deer in this area, which are doing considerable damage to woodland and crops.

"After speaking to sheep farmers elsewhere in Europe who live with lynx, I do not think that their presence will seriously threaten my sheep.”

Lucy Thornton, Conservation lecturer, said: “I am extremely excited about the future potential for reintroducing the Eurasian lynx into the area and I am keen to support the exploration of relationships between local communities and lynx in Scotland.

“Restoring the ecological balance by allowing lynx to control our deer population could be key to ensuring the future of Scottish woodlands both ecologically and commercially, not to mention restoring the ecological vibrancy of the region. I would love to see our landscapes restored to fully support a more diverse range of species whilst also benefitting rural industry.”

For further details on exhibition dates and Missing Lynx Project visit: www.missinglynxproject.org.uk