Northumberland Castle Hotel evokes medieval Easter egg tradition

Langley Castle Hotel is referencing its medieval roots this Easter, as it keeps the medieval tradition of easter eggs alive with an easter egg hunt.

The castle, built in 1350 close to Haydon Bridge, was home to one of Edward III’s most trusted knights, Sir Thomas de Lucy. History tells us that easter eggs were already a tradition in the time of Edward II’s grandfather, Edward I, who purchased 450 decorated eggs in 1290, for distribution amongst the royal household.

Whilst the easter eggs being hidden in Langley Castle’s extensive wooded and lawned grounds will be of the chocolate variety, medieval eggs were freshly laid eggs. During Lent, it was forbidden to eat any eggs or other dairy or meat products, so Easter represented a time to celebrate eggs once again, as a symbol of new life and rebirth.

There was also some superstition, as eggs laid on Good Friday, and then eaten on Easter Sunday, were said to increase fertility.

The Josephine Restaurant at Langley Castle.

The de Lucy family no doubt participated in the easter egg spirit, decorating eggs with natural dyes or allowing the shells to turn golden by boiling them with onion skins. Easter Monday and Tuesday were also days on which activities such as archery, hunting and horse riding would take place.

At Langley Castle this year, the hunting can be done by any child who is booked in, with two adults, for either one of the castle’s special Easter Sunday lunches or one of its idyllic afternoon teas.

The Easter Sunday lunch menu features a choice of luxurious starter, followed by a traditional roast of beef or chicken, or a stone bass fish dish, or gnocchi. Those with a sweet tooth are then being temped with rhubarb Eton Mess, sticky toffee pudding or pannacotta. Both a two-course and three-course option are priced under £40. Children also have their own menu, including a mini roast beef dinner.

Afternoon teas come in a variety of different forms, from traditional to confectioner’s and gentleman’s.

Mohamed Serag, general manager of Langley Castle, in the castle's grounds

Calories from one of these two Easter Sunday options will be quickly burned off in the 10-acre grounds, as children seek out the hidden eggs and take up to five eggs each home with them. Whilst on the hunt, they may well spot some local wildlife, including real Easter bunnies. They could espy the resident peacocks too!

General manager, Mohamed Serag, says, “We will be celebrating an easter egg tradition stretching back nine centuries or more but still as pleasing to people as it ever was. Our menu will also be befitting of the sort of feast that medieval lords would enjoy after the Lent period and food will be served in our authentic medieval setting, amidst our original and hugely impressive medieval walls.

“We look forward to seeing young lords and ladies absorb the fabulous architecture and knights in shining armour around them whilst they are enjoying their food. It will then be fun to watch them burn off their energy outdoors.”

The Easter Sunday lunch and afternoon teas need to be pre-booked, so either do that online at www.langleycastle.co.uk or call 01434 688888.