Northumberland author releases third book during Independent Bookshop Week

When Northumberland author Kimberley Adams wrote her first book, a romantic comedy called Love Lindisfarne, she had no idea how popular the book would become. It led to a second follow on called Love Beyond Lindisfarne, and now a much-demanded return to the island with Love Forever Lindisfarne, the third in the series.

"I’ve been staggered by the success of the books," said Kim. "Like many new writers, I’d always had a dream to publish one book, but to have built up such a loyal readership in a short time which has led to me carrying on with the series, really has been the stuff of dreams."

Kim’s books all have bespoke artwork covers by Sarah Farooqi of Gallery 45 in Felton. "I really wanted the books to show Northumberland at it’s best and working with Sarah to take a scene from the book and come up with instantly recognisable images of Northumberland has been such a privilege and the books really do stand out on the shelves."

Kim has been supported from the beginning of her writing career by Forum Books, owners of the Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick, alongside their other shops in Corbridge and Whitley Bay, and when they suggested she went along to Alnwick to do a signing of book three as part of Independent Bookshop Week, Kim was only too happy to oblige.

"Independent bookshops offer so much and we’re lucky to have some amazing ones across Northumberland. We need to get behind these businesses which are constantly having to compete with online retailers and high street chains. It really is important to try and preserve our independent businesses in our towns and villages."

Kim and her new book, Love Forever Lindisfarne, will be at the Accidental Bookshop on Narrowgate in Alnwick on Saturday, June 21 at 11am. Pop along to say hello and pick up one of the first copies of the book before it goes anywhere else as the official release date is June 26.