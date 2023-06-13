Nikky d'Aguilar.

Nikky’s seascapes and landscapes featured in ‘Elements of the Coast’ are proving a big hit with art lovers.

Nikky attended Glasgow School of Art and has been painting for 25 years.

In the last few years, she has drawn her inspiration from the Northumberland coast, where she lives with her husband and two dogs.

A painting by Nikky d'Aguilar.

Her aim is to capture the energy and emotion she feels from the landscape, rather than painting a specific scene.

Painting for her is an intuitive process. She works fast with acrylics and mixed media, creating many layers before arriving at the final piece.

“The less I think about the process the better,” she says. “I feel everything comes out in a painting. Before I start I have no idea what I’m going to do, I let my feelings and the paint lead the way, often it seems as if the painting happens all by itself.”

