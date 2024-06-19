Northern Proud Voices Perform at Newcastle Cathedral as part of Northern Pride celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Proud Voices, the North East's longest running LGBTQ+ and allies choir are holding a concert at Newcastle Cathedral at 7pm on Friday 5th July 2024.

Northern Proud Voices are the longest running LGBTQ+ community in the North east providing an opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people (and non-LGBTQ+ friends) to come together to experience the joy of singing.

From being formed In March 2011, Northern Proud Voices have continuously provided a safe and supportive place for their members to learn and perform music, share with others in a variety of public performances such as concerts, street singing and other events throughout the year. The choir promotes a positive image of the LGBTQ+ community by bringing together people of diverse ages, backgrounds, cultures, faiths and abilities to sing and perform.

Through a love of singing, their express intent is to support each other, entertain, educate and increase visibility of the LGBTQ+ community with the wider public and in doing so, reduce social exclusion and loneliness, and improve mental wellbeing.

At 7pm on Friday 5th July, Northern Proud Voices are holding a performance at Newcastle Cathedral, as part of their Northern Pride programme. As part of the hour-long performance called ‘Exploring and celebrating our queer community’, visitors can expect a superb evening of songs such as Mr Blue Sky’ by ELO, Tattoo by Loreen and It’s a Sin by The Pet Shop Boys.

Tickets prices are pay what you feel and can be bought through the Cathedral website, here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newcastle-cathedral/northern-pride-celebration-concert-with-northern-proud-voices/e-xldmor