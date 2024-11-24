Northern Lights Newcastle shines bright with official launch in Leazes Park

Northern Lights Newcastle 2024

With over 70,000 tickets already sold, the completely reimagined light trail dazzles visitors with its spectacular return to Newcastle’s city centre

Northern Lights Newcastle, the stunning winter light trail, has officially launched in Leazes Park for its second year. Running from 22nd November to 31st December 2024, this world-class event will enchant visitors with a completely reimagined route featuring 15 brand new installations, 2 neurodivergent charity installations and an expanded Christmas Village packed with local food vendors and vintage fairground rides.

Following last year’s sell-out success, which drew over 100,000 attendees, Northern Lights Newcastle is back with an even more magical experience. With over 70,000 tickets sold already, Newcastle’s iconic Leazes Park has been transformed into a magical wonderland once again. From the ethereal glow of The Lily Show on the lake to the vibrant Rainbow Run, this year’s trail will captivate audiences of all ages with its magical atmosphere and immersive installations.

Highlights of the 2024 trail include:

· The Lily Show: A stunning new floating installation that shimmers across the park’s lake, with neon-rimmed petals and a dramatic musical soundtrack.

· Mycelium Network: An awe-inspiring fibre optic display by local artist Stevie Thompson, which mimics the natural beauty of mycelium spreading through the earth.

· Sea of Light: A mesmerizing light installation from Ithaca Studio, creators behind iconic displays at Kew Gardens and Glastonbury, that will transform Leazes Park into a shimmering sea of animated lights.

· Rainbow Road: Experience the joy of Rainbow Road, a dazzling light installation that transports you to a vibrant world inspired by Mario Kart's Rainbow Road. This interactive display features a flowing pathway illuminated by colourful lights, making every step a vibrant spectacle. Join the fun and watch as your feet light up in a dazzling array of colours!

In addition to the magical light displays, visitors can explore the expanded Christmas Village, where North East food favourites like the viral sensation 40 Ounce Burgers, Redheads Mac N Cheese, and Twisted Chick will serve up delicious festive treats. Toast marshmallows over open fire pits or warm up with mulled wine and hot chocolate while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the village.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director of From the Fields, the event’s organisers, expressed excitement about the return: “Northern Lights Newcastle is about more than just light displays; it’s about bringing joy to the community. We’re thrilled to be back for another year, creating an unforgettable experience that families and friends can enjoy together, while also supporting some incredible local charities.”

Northern Lights Newcastle has brought together a blend of world-class lighting designers and talented local, emerging light artists, creating a unique and immersive experience that celebrates both global innovation and homegrown creativity.

This year’s event also continues its dedication to supporting the local community through partnerships with the Alan Shearer Centre, Newcastle Hospitals Charity, Newcastle United Foundation, and Evry, raising funds and providing special experiences for vulnerable children and families in the North East. As part of this commitment, two additional installations funded by Arts Council England were specially created to support adults with complex disabilities, including sensory needs and special educational requirements.

Accessibility

Ensuring everyone can enjoy the magic of the moment and partake in the festivities, the entire trail is inclusive and accessible via flat, wheelchair-accessible paths, with refreshment areas along the way and ramp access points. Special provisions include reserved Access time slots with quieter audio and reduced visitor numbers to support neuro-divergent guests.

Event Dates and Times:

November 22nd – December 31st 2024

4:30pm – 8:15pm (November 22th – November 30th)

4:15pm – 8:15pm (December 1st – December 31st)

Ticket Prices:

Adult tickets from £19.50

Child tickets (3-16) from £13.95

Family tickets from £59.50

Children under 2 go free