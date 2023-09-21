Northern Counties Ploughing Association Championships taking place in Northumberland this weekend
The Northern Counties Ploughing Association 2023 ploughing championships are being held this weekend.
The N.C.P.A. is preparing to welcome 50 tractor ploughmen from Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to its annual ploughing match on September 23 and 24.
The competition is being held on a 40 acre site at Thornham Hill Farm, Matfen, by kind permission of Mr Shaw Eggleston.
The class winners on the second day will go on to compete at the National Championships and could progress on to compete in Europe and at the World Championships in 2024. This year’s World Championships are being held next month in Latvia.