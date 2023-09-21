News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Northern Counties Ploughing Association Championships taking place in Northumberland this weekend

The Northern Counties Ploughing Association 2023 ploughing championships are being held this weekend.
By Reginald WilkinsonContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
The class winners on the second day will go on to compete at the National Championships.The class winners on the second day will go on to compete at the National Championships.
The class winners on the second day will go on to compete at the National Championships.

The N.C.P.A. is preparing to welcome 50 tractor ploughmen from Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to its annual ploughing match on September 23 and 24.

The competition is being held on a 40 acre site at Thornham Hill Farm, Matfen, by kind permission of Mr Shaw Eggleston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The class winners on the second day will go on to compete at the National Championships and could progress on to compete in Europe and at the World Championships in 2024. This year’s World Championships are being held next month in Latvia.

Related topics:NorthumberlandScotlandNorthern IrelandEurope