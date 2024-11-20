North East tourism attractions launch new stargazing experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the North East’s most popular tourism destinations have united to produce a new visitor experience – stargazing Anglo-Saxon style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kielder Observatory and Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery, based in Wooler, Northumberland, have joined forces to create a unique visitor experience exploring the links between astronomy and the North East in the Anglo-Saxon era. The event, paired with a special guided whisky tasting, promises a memorable evening under the stars.

Starcraft will take place on the evening of Dec 6 at Kielder Observatory in Northumberland, exploring the work of scholars such as the Venerable Bede, a pivotal local figure who viewed the observation of the sky as a vital tool to measure the passage of time and correctly predict important dates, such as Easter. His work helped shape the way we measure time and organise our calendars, influencing systems still in use today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Venus, CEO at Kielder Observatory, said: “The so-called Dark Ages were anything but dark. The Anglo-Saxon period saw the finest minds of the time develop a detailed understanding of the night sky and how to predict astronomical phenomena.

Ad Gefrin, Acle Re-enactment Group in Ad Gefrin Museum and Visitor Centre atrium

"We’re excited to partner with Ad Gefrin, bringing our guests together with warm fires and whisky under the beautiful Northumbrian skies to explore this fascinating history.”

During the evening, Kielder Observatory’s team will guide visitors through the observatory and offer the opportunity to explore the region’s famous dark skies and discover which celestial objects have shaped our understanding of the universe.

Ad Gefrin celebrates and showcases the unique heritage, ancient hospitality and contemporary craft and produce of Northumberland. Alongside its Anglo-Saxon Museum displays and immersive Great Hall experience, Ad Gefrin is home to the first Northumbrian English Single Malt Whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ad Gefrin distillery has reawakened the Northumbrian tradition for whisky distilling, with the county’s first (legal) whisky distillery in 200 years.

The Milky Way at Kielder Observatory

An expert from Ad Gefrin will be at the event to provide a guided tasting of their signature spirits; Tácnbora Whisky, Thirlings Gin, and Flýte Cream Liqueur.

Dr Chris Ferguson, Director of Experience at Ad Gefrin comments: “Understanding the natural landscape, and the stars, is as important now as it was to our Anglo-Saxon ancestors.

"At Ad Gefrin we rely on the Venerable Bede as a historian to meet the characters of the Royal Northumbrian palaces 1400 years ago. We’re delighted to partner with Kielder Observatory to explore how Bede also studied and interpreted the night sky, as well as celebrate the best of Northumbria, our expansive dark skies, and all with a taster of Northumbrian spirits.”