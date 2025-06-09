North East farming voices to be heard in Hexham

The Farmer Network and youngsRPS unite for an open and honest evening of rural discussion Farmers, landowners and rural professionals and those with an interest in the agricultural community are invited to gather at Hexham Mart on Tuesday, June 17 for a practical, straight-talking evening exploring the future of farming in the North East.

Hosted in partnership by The Farmer Network and youngsRPS, the Farmers Voice event brings together a panel of local farmers, industry specialists, and guest speaker Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison – a working arable farmer and well-known YouTuber whose candid and often humorous take on British agriculture has earned him a strong national following.

This free event is open to all involved in farming and rural business.

Join us for an honest, practical conversation about the future of farming in the North East.

Farmers Voice includes a fantastic panel of local farmers and industry experts to talk about the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture today—and where we’re headed next.

Hear from local farmers, industry voices, and special guest Olly Harrison – with straight talking, valuable insight, and a real chance to speak up.

The panel will explore the real-world issues affecting the farming community right now—with space for open discussion, shared perspectives, and audience questions. Whether long-standing or newly emerging, the evening aims to tackle the matters that most impact rural livelihoods across the region.

“We want this to be a real conversation,” says Helen Bullock, Northumberland Farmer Network Project Manager

“It’s about giving farmers the chance to hear from each other, share what’s working, and raise concerns about where we’re all heading. Whether you’re new to farming or have generations behind you, this is a night to come and be heard.”

Confirmed panel speakers include:

Olly Harrison – Youtuber and Farmer

Farmer and entrepreneur Olly Harrison is the driving force behind the popular YouTube channel @OllyBlogsAgricontractfarmer. What began during lockdown has grown into a daily video series offering an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and successes of modern farming.

With a combined following of over 350,000 across social media—including 110,000 YouTube subscribers—Olly has built a loyal audience drawn to his honest, hands-on approach. His library of more than 1,500 videos has racked up over 77 million views, providing valuable insights, real-life experiences, and a relatable perspective on life in the agricultural industry.

James Johnson – Chairman, Northumberland Farmers Network

James Johnson farms approximately 1,000 acres in partnership with his parents and brother, including 277 acres under his own tenancy from the National Trust. The family focuses on producing high-health, high-EBV tups for Innovis sheep breeding, supplying performance-recorded stock to progressive sheep farmers.

In addition to his farming responsibilities, James serves as Chairman of the Northumberland Farmers Network, where he supports and represents local farmers across the region.

Harry Sordy – Farmer (Alnham, Northumberland)

Harry Sordy farms in partnership with his family at Alnham in Northumberland, the family manage 1,216 hectares of predominantly grassy upland reaching up to 518 metres above sea level. Situated within the Northumberland National Park, Alnham Farm has been in the Sordy family for over 90 years, spanning four generations.

The land is mainly comprised of sandy loam soils, with an average annual rainfall of around 840 mm. The challenging yet rewarding landscape is home to a thriving suckler herd—a cornerstone of the farm’s operation and a sheep flock that tried to future proof it’s self with easycare genetics. The Sordy family believes that time spent working closely with the animals is key to the farms long-term success and wellbeing.

The Sordy’s feel there is an urgency to adapt the farm so it is prepared to be profitable without substitutes and can be sustainable for generations to come.

Jack Walton – Auctioneer & Deputy Director, Hexham Auction Mart

Auctioneering runs deep in the Whalton family, and Jack has followed in that proud tradition with passion and dedication.

After graduating in Rural Land Management from the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, Jack joined the auction company as a trainee auctioneer. He now takes the rostrum for all the Fat and Store Sheep sales at Hexham, as well as specialist tup sales at major events such as Kelso and Builth Wells.

Jack thrives on the fast-paced, dynamic nature of auctioneering, taking great pride in representing vendors and encouraging buyers to push just a little further. For him, there’s no better feeling than securing a strong price on behalf of a client.

Originally from Roseden near Wooler, the Whalton family is also well known for their association with Suffolk sheep—a tradition Jack hopes to continue with his own flock in the future.

Lucy Story – Tenant Farmer (Rugley, Northumberland)

Lucy Story is a tenant farmer based just outside Alnwick, where she and her husband rent 1,400 acres of mixed farmland ranging from moderate arable land to heather moorland. Their enterprise includes 150 suckler cows, 850 ewes, and 500 acres of arable cropping.

Lucy and her husband, Tom, took over the tenancy from her parents in 2020. While Tom works full-time as an auctioneer for Harrison & Hetherington, Lucy manages the day-to-day running of the farm alongside raising their two young children, aged four and two.

She holds a degree in Agricultural Business Management from Reading University and, after gaining experience overseas, worked as a nutritionist for Mole Valley Farmers before returning to the family farm in 2016.

Lucy is committed to building a successful and efficient farming business while balancing the demands of family life and managing a busy household.

Sam Richardson – Northumberland YFC County Chairman

Sam Richardson grew up near Corbridge and studied at Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle before going on to study agriculture at Askham Bryan College and Kirkley Hall. He now lives and works on his family’s arable farm, where he also runs his own hay and straw business.

Self-employed since the age of 16, he has worked with over ten agricultural contractors, gaining extensive experience driving tractors and HGVs. He has also spent time overseas, completing a silage season in New Zealand in 2022 and a harvest season in Australia in 2023.

He joined Stamfordham Young Farmers’ Club at the age of 13, became club chairman at 19, and was elected Northumberland YFC County Chairman in 2024 at the age of 22—a role he will hold until November.

Outside of farming, he enjoys playing rugby for Tynedale RFC and working on projects in his workshop.

Andrew Robinson – Accounting Partner, Armstrong Watson

Andrew is a farmer’s son born and bred on a large Hill farm in North Cumbria and still has an active role on a large Beef farm in Northumberland to keep his hand in. This gives him a great insight into the actual issues affecting farmers in their businesses and helps him back in the workplace.

Andrew studied at Newcastle Polytechnic and after qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1996 has concentrated on looking after and advising farming businesses and landed estates. He moved to Hexham in 1998 and now looks after agricultural businesses across the North of England and the borders, using his years of experience and day to day knowledge to help his clients.

Andrew regularly supports and advises farm businesses on succession and IHT matters.

David McCrea – Capontree Vets & Principal Official Vet

Originally from Northern Ireland, David qualified as a vet from Edinburgh in 1998. Since then, he has worked across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Australia, and for the past 19 years has been based in Brampton with Capontree Vets.

David loves being a vet and working closely with farmers—both young and old—to support the health and profitability of their livestock. No two days are ever the same, and with the agricultural landscape constantly evolving, David makes it a priority to stay up to date with new regulations, funding opportunities, and sector developments in order to keep farmers informed.

In addition to David’s role at Capontree, he also serves as the Principal Official Vet for the North of England, working with APHA and DEFRA to help manage exotic and notifiable diseases such as TB, Blue Tongue, and Avian Influenza.

Booking is essential:

Email : [email protected] with your details

: with your details Book Online via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/4mjOKx0

via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/4mjOKx0 This event is free and open to all.

A Joint Effort to Strengthen the Sector

youngsRPS and The Farmer Network are proud to collaborate on this event, united by a shared commitment to the farming community. The Farmer Network provides vital on-the-ground support to farm businesses across the North, while youngsRPS continues to champion rural livelihoods through professional advice and advocacy.

We look forward to welcoming you.