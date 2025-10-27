Nightmare on Gnome Street
The gnome, originally dubbed Dumpty, was created ten years ago by stonemason and builder Ivan Laidler to help raise funds in honour of a four-year-old Alnwick boy, Aidan Jackowiak Smith, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder. After Aidan’s death the gnome was sold and retreated from public view.
The gnome’s new owners, who wish to remain anonymous, have given Dumpty a spooky new look and a new name – Frankengnome - for his appearance at the Ford & Etal Scarycrow Trail. Frankengnome, along with the 26 other Scarycrows will make up the 2025 Ford & Etal Scarycrow Trail. This annual event gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy a fun day out in the coutryside. The Scarycrows are made by the local community to help raise money for this worthwhile charity.
There is no charge to follow the fangtastic Ford & Etal Scarycrow Trail, you can either download your Trail Maps online (https://www.ford-and-etal.co.uk/events/the-famous-scarycrow-trail-2025/),or pick them up from all the main retail outlets on Ford & Etal Estates, you will find Cash For Kids Borders and North Northumberland collection boxes in all the shops and tearooms.
Dumpty’s new owners say that they don’t know where or when his next public appearance will be, or in what guise, but you almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Northumberland’s famous giant gnome.
For more information visit www.ford-and-etal.co.uk