Newcastle United opens new club store at Metrocentre

Newcastle United opened the doors to a new club retail store at Metrocentre on November 29.

The Magpies’ new retail experience now open on the upper level of Metrocentre’s Town Square, gives visitors access to a wide range of official Adidas kits, training wear, clothing collections and exclusive club-branded items.

The new Metrocentre location will be the club’s second physical store opening in quick succession, following the planned opening of a flagship store at St. James’ Park back in October.

The club’s global e-commerce platform, shop.newcastleunited.com, was also successfully launched in the summer.

Newcastle United Metrocentre Club Store

Announcing the new Metrocentre store, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Our ambition is to bring Newcastle United supporters even closer to the club through a best-in-class retail experience.

"Opening a new Metrocentre store was the next step in that journey. It re-introduces the club to an iconic and much-loved shopping destination and positions our retail offering alongside other leading international brands.

"We have a very exciting period ahead, including the launch of our new flagship store at St. James’ Park, followed quickly by our new store opening in a prime location at Metrocentre. We look forward to uniting even more supporters with the Newcastle United products both in the build-up to the Christmas period and into the future.”

The official Newcastle United store at Metrocentre, located on the upper level of Town Square, will be open seven days a week, from 9am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9pm-7pm on Saturdays, and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

To view and buy Newcastle United’s official Adidas kits, training wear, clothing collections and exclusive club-branded items for immediate delivery, please visit the website.