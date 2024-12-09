Newcastle United opens new club store at Metrocentre

Newcastle United opened the doors to a new club retail store at Metrocentre on November 29.

The Magpies’ new retail experience now open on the upper level of Metrocentre’s Town Square, gives visitors access to a wide range of official Adidas kits, training wear, clothing collections and exclusive club-branded items.

The new Metrocentre location will be the club’s second physical store opening in quick succession, following the planned opening of a flagship store at St. James’ Park back in October.

The club’s global e-commerce platform, shop.newcastleunited.com, was also successfully launched in the summer.

Newcastle United Metrocentre Club Storeplaceholder image
Newcastle United Metrocentre Club Store

Announcing the new Metrocentre store, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Our ambition is to bring Newcastle United supporters even closer to the club through a best-in-class retail experience.

"Opening a new Metrocentre store was the next step in that journey. It re-introduces the club to an iconic and much-loved shopping destination and positions our retail offering alongside other leading international brands.

"We have a very exciting period ahead, including the launch of our new flagship store at St. James’ Park, followed quickly by our new store opening in a prime location at Metrocentre. We look forward to uniting even more supporters with the Newcastle United products both in the build-up to the Christmas period and into the future.”

The official Newcastle United store at Metrocentre, located on the upper level of Town Square, will be open seven days a week, from 9am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9pm-7pm on Saturdays, and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

To view and buy Newcastle United’s official Adidas kits, training wear, clothing collections and exclusive club-branded items for immediate delivery, please visit the website.

