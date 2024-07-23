Newbiggin Skiff Prepares for Grand Launch as 'Bella Arkle'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newbiggin skiff, a 22-foot-long sea-going rowing boat, has found its new home in the sea-facing garden of the local Co-op store. After years in storage, the skiff will finally be named and launched at a water’s edge ceremony on Saturday 27th July at noon followed by the Blessing of the Boat at the Newbiggin RNLI station.

In a community vote organized by the Co-op, over 700 residents participated to select the name of the boat. The winning name, 'Bella Arkle,' honours a well-known local woman celebrated by the RNLI for her bravery and resilience during a storm in 1927.

Jane Small of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Community Rowing Club, NCRC, which manages the skiff said “The Bella Arkle adds another water-based activity to Newbiggin allowing people of all abilities to give rowing a try. Everyone is welcome to come along to join our celebrations and witness the launch of the Bella Arkle, a symbol of local heritage and community pride. We’re delighted that descendants of the Arkle family and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland will join the ceremonies and celebrations.”

To mark the occasion, the Co-op is hosting a Garden Party from 11 am with refreshment and children’s crafts and mural making in celebration of the Bella Arkle’s launch. Co-op has had a mural board specially made for Newbiggin and are asking residents and visitors to use the board to share what they love about the town. The board will then be displayed in the store to promote the town.

'Bella Arkle' skiff in her new home

"We are thrilled to see the Newbiggin skiff find a home so close to the sea and be embraced by the community with such enthusiasm," said Ceri Finn from the Co-op. "The Bella Arkle is a wonderful community resource for Newbiggin, and the Co-op is very proud to support this special event."