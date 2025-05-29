New writing competition launches in Blyth
It marks the 299-seat venue in Blyth’s first playwriting competition, with writers aged over 18 "from all backgrounds" encouraged to put forward their original, hitherto unproduced work ahead of a September deadline.
Entries will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 scripts by a panel that includes directors, producers, writers and members of the Phoenix Theatre’s team.
Five scripts will receive a £1,000 prize to support their development into plays that are to be performed as rehearsed readings in front of a further panel, who will then crown a single winner.
The winning writer will receive £5,000 towards working with the theatre to develop their script into a performance-ready piece.
Kyle Crook, the theatre’s operational manager, said the competition represented a "great opportunity for new writers".
"The Phoenix is committed to supporting the new generation of scriptwriters, and we’re encouraging people from all backgrounds to submit their scripts and tell their stories," he added.
Playwrights can submit their script via the theatres website: thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/participate-and-learn/playwriting-competition/