New Sunday Market boost to historic Ford and Etal villages

A new monthly Sunday makers' market is being welcomed by the local community and visitors at one of Northumberland's prettiest locations. Taking place on the first Sunday each month at Etal Village Hall, at Ford and Etal, it hosts a variety of traditional artisan makers - from glass blowers and ceramicists to bread and jam makers.

The new Sunday markets will be held this year on July 6, August 3 and September 7 (the same day as the annual Etal Village Show), as a trial, with the aim of holding them every month next year.

They are organised by The Tin Shed, which already stages Arts at Etal event on second Wednesday of each month. The Tin Shed, which is based near Etal village in north Northumberland, also holds a number of other local pop-up arts' events, including the annual Art in the Castle event at Ayton Castle, in the Scottish Borders and biennial Louisa Waterford Prize Exhibition across Ford and Etal estate.

They say demand from artisan makers at their events has been growing and they now regularly stage special free demonstrations at many of their events, including weaving, machine embroidery, painting, rag-rug making and also nulbinding (ancient Viking knitting).

Etal Village Hall

"The seven Art at Etal events, which run from April to October, booked up almost immediately when we released the dates," said The Tin Shed's creative director Lesley McNish. "We were turning people away - very talented makers and artists who are all independent local businesses."

"There wasn't an existing Sunday market at Ford and Etal, so we decided to launch a new event, aimed more at makers, to complement what we already do at our Wednesday arts' events. They have been running for 4 years and attract a lot of interest from the local community and also visitors to the area.

"We hope the new Sunday events, will attract more local people who may not be able to make it along to Wednesdays because of work commitments as well as appealing to visitors to the area."

Lesley explains that no two months at the events will be the same, with new artists and makers to meet and always lots of new work to see. She hopes local people will visit regularly, particularly the Sunday ones where she hopes to attract more local food producers as well as arts and craft makers.

Sunday Makers' Market

"We have local jam and bread makers booked in already this year, they will sit alongside glass blowers, cermicists, textile makers.....and even a kite maker who designs, hand builds and stitches them. So a huge variety of talent - traditional skills being used to create modern, sustainable artisan businesses."

The new Sunday Makers' Markets take place at Etal Village Hall, Etal, Northumberland, on first Sundays - July 6, Aug 3 and Sept 7, 11am till 3pm. Free entry.

There is also lots more to see and do at Ford and Etal, including three tea rooms, two castles, Northumberland's only thatched pub, railway rides at Heatherslaw, a working flour mill and museum, Lady Waterford Hall and her famous murals, the Old Forge vintage shop, lots of beautiful riverside walks and bronze age sites.

Find out more about the new Sunday Makers' Markets at www.thetinshed.co.uk/events/sunday-makers-markets Visit Ford and Etal's own website to discover more about the area.