New Parkinson's café launching in Blyth

A new monthly café for people affected by Parkinson’s is launching in Blyth.

Launching Wednesday 9 July 2-3pm, the new Parkinson’s café has been organised by Parkinson’s UK and will be held at the L of a Bake, Bowes Street, Blyth, NE24 1BD. The café is for anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their families and friends, for a cuppa and a chat.

The cafe is free to attend, just buy your refreshments. After the July launch, future dates are 2-3pm on 13 August and 10 September. For dates beyond September, please get in touch with Kirsty on the details below, in case of changes to date or timings.

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

For more information about the café, contact Kirsty McDowell, Area Development Manager, Parkinson's UK, on 07964 036930 or email [email protected] .