New Music Festival Wigstock 2025 Set to Launch in Northumberland This June

Bringing a fresh spark to Newcastle’s thriving music and arts scene, Wigstock 2025 is set to debut this summer as a brand-new two-day camping festival at Border Park Rugby Club in Kielder, Northumberland, from June 20 to June 22, 2025.

Created by Mark Walker (Wig), the owner of Wigs Place Micropub in High Spen and Spenside Stable Brewery, Wigstock aims to champion emerging artists and local talent, reinforcing Newcastle’s reputation as a hub for new music and creative expression.

Wigstock 2025 will showcase a diverse lineup of up-and-coming musicians spanning rock, jazz, acoustic, EDM, and nu-indie, alongside DJ sets, featuring both breakthrough acts and grassroots performers from Newcastle and beyond. The festival’s carefully curated lineup aims to spotlight fresh talent, giving emerging artists a chance to perform in front of a passionate and supportive audience.

Beyond the music, Wigstock 2025 offers a fully immersive camping experience, allowing festival-goers to stay on-site and soak in the atmosphere all weekend long. With dedicated tent-pitching areas, campervan access and public toilets attendees can enjoy the festival in comfort while being surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Northumberland. The event’s camping setup is designed to encourage connection and camaraderie, making it easy for festival-goers to engage with fellow music lovers and artists alike.

Mark (WIG) Walker, owner of Spenside Brewery and Wigs Place High Spen

Festival-goers can also enjoy real ales, craft beers, and a variety of food vendors, curated by the event’s founder to highlight independent producers and local flavours.

Newcastle has an incredible music scene that deserves more opportunities to thrive, said Wig “We wanted to create a festival that puts emerging artists front and center while also bringing people together to celebrate independent music, food, and culture.”

Designed as an over-18s event, Wigstock 2025 offers festival-goers an immersive experience where they can connect with like-minded music lovers, discover fresh talent, and enjoy an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and independent culture.

A large marquee will ensure performances go ahead rain or shine, and sustainability initiatives such as reusable cups and recycling stations will reflect the festival’s commitment to eco-conscious practices.

WIGSTOCK FESTIVAL 2025

Tickets for Wigstock 2025 are available for advance purchase only, with limited availability to ensure an intimate yet lively festival atmosphere. Early booking is recommended to be part of this brand-new festival experience.