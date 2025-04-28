New in the Seventies, now a BVAC classic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate 50 years of the BVAC Classic, this year’s event will have a distinctly Seventies theme at Thirlestane Castle on Sunday, June 8.

Described as ‘the Best Classic Car Festival in Scotland’, 2025 marks the running of the 50th BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring event. And to celebrate this incredible milestone, iconic cars which were all brand new in the Seventies, now take centre stage at the BVAC Classic themselves!

To give you a flavour of what will be on display at the event, here are just some of the lovely cars that were on garage forecourts in the decade when the show first began. From a Ford Capri and a Triumph Stag to a Jaguar XJS and an MGB Roadster, not forgetting the VW Camper. All very much cars of the Seventies.

Fifty years of the BVAC Classic will be the central theme of this year’s show, but more than 1,000 vintage and classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be making their way to Thirlestane Castle in Lauder.

The organisers are encouraging people to really get into the Seventies theme by digging out their flares on the 8th of June, with exciting prizes for the best dressed in 1970’s style.

Chairman of the BVAC, Keith Watson said: “The Borders Vintage Automobile Club are incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of our annual Festival of Motoring.

"As well as a special 50th birthday celebration, we hope that this year’s Seventies theme provides a nostalgic trip down memory lane. For many of you, these were the cars of our childhood and our youth, and for others, these cars capture the culture of the changing decade just as much as fashion or music did.

"Our first ever show took place in 1972 at Mellerstain House, with gaps only during the foot and mouth and covid years. The show moved to Thirlestane Castle in 2005, and it has now grown into one of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated events in the South of Scotland events calendar, attracting more than 10,000 visitors each year.

"In addition to this year’s central 50th Birthday theme, there will of course be extensive displays of stunning veteran, vintage and classic cars and the show has a huge array of superb attractions to keep the whole family entertained. There’s a live rally action stage, exciting stunt show, children’s play zone and activities, live music and an Artisan Food and Crafts Village to keep visitors happy and fuelled throughout the day!

"We look forward to a very special BVAC Classic on Sunday, June 8, in this our 50th year.”

Tickets can be booked online at an advanced ticket price of £15, available to visitors who purchase before June 4.