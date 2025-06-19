New exhibition explores artists relationship to hidden landscape

RePUBlic Gallery exterior in the evening, taken at one of their launch night’s. Courtesy of The Artist.

RePUBlic contemporary art gallery in Blyth is set to welcome artist Luke McTaggart to the gallery for their newest exhibition this coming July.

Titled ‘Light Takes The Tree’, the exhibition represents the most recent show of paintings for the artist since ‘Full Colour’, held last October at Dockside Gallery in Berwick-upon-Tweed. Since then the artist returned for the second year running to exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh as part of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour Annual Exhibition held in January this year. The artist has also recently exhibited in group shows at both Woodhorn Museum and the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art.

The title references a line in ‘The Waking’, a poem by 1950’s American poet Theodore Roethke. Luke explains the decision to reference the poem by saying, “When I was thinking about how to tie the show together, I began to look at some of my favourite poetry for ideas. I’ve liked Roethke’s work for some time now and recognise in his writing a similar sense of reverence, and reverie, at nature that I myself feel when out in the landscape. The line, ‘Light takes the Tree; but who can tell us how’ seemed to grow louder and louder each time I returned to the poem and in some way I felt it reflected the mixture of surprise and wonder I feel when light takes over the landscape”.

He goes on to add, “Most, if not nearly all of the paintings featured, (14 in total) are derived from the landscape in and around Morwick in Northumberland, spare a few like the view from my bedroom window or a small postcard-size piece depicting Warkworth Dunes”. Morwick, a small hamlet south-west of the village of Warkworth, is of particular importance to the artist. He states, “the landscape there has a really magical quality, it’s a tucked away little pocket of the world and really exists in it’s own microcosm. I visit there often, walking both sides of the River Coquet, usually at dusk when the light begins to wane. It’s a really special, personal kind of experience”. The artist then returns to the studio where his paintings are constructed and built up over many months at a time from a mix of photographs, memory & drawings.

Figure 2: Luke McTaggart standing outside his studio in North Broomhill. Credit: Jim Donnelly/Anaxa Images.

RePUBlic Gallery is an art gallery and community space based on the ground floor of the former Kings Head public house in the centre of Blyth, Northumberland. Claire Margetts, who runs the gallery alongside partner Mags, said, “Our aim is to encourage and increase real engagement with high quality, contemporary art and design in Blyth and Northumberland. The rich history of the building and its social and cultural significance within the town informs a programme of exhibitions that is responsive to and supportive of local engagement: a place to inspire and energise creativity”. She adds “we’re thrilled that Luke is coming to exhibit with us and can’t wait to welcome visitors to the space”.

The exhibition opens with special Preview Night on Friday 4th July, 6-8pm and is open until Saturday 2nd August thereafter. For a full (digital) catalogue, including a list of works for sale with prices, please email Luke at [email protected].