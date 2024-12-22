Music is alive and well in Warkworth
Several concerts followed featuring local performers, before coming to a pause after a wonderful ‘Geordie Night Out’ in March 2020.
The concerts were tentatively re-started as we emerged from lockdown in 2021 and have been running successfully ever since. With a leaning towards folk and jazz, they have also featured classical guitar, blues, rock and baroque performances.
Bookings are well in hand for 2025 starting off on January 17 with “The King Bees”, a five piece band from Newcastle playing the finest Electrified Rhythm & Blues from the 1950s and beyond - 'Blues with a Feeling...'.
Further guests include “The Wild Cloudberries” – Northumbrian based contemporary folk band; “Behold Ye Ramblers” - A Neil Gore play telling the story of the Clarion Movement complete with music and song; “Swing Manouche” - swinging gypsy jazz; “Tom McConville and Andy Watt” - Brilliant musicianship combined with fine singing and a great line in patter; “Alistair Anderson” + “Holly & the Reivers” – a double headliner concert with internationally acknowledged master of the concertina plus an exciting trio of singers/musicians; “Ape House” – Celtic music and song.
For tickets or further details of the above have a look at the Hall website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham (email: [email protected], tel: 01665 711388).
And there’s more! In addition to the Hall run events, there are other concerts planned for 2025. Lily Neill, Harpist extraordinaire, will be performing on January 8; Chris Wood on May 10 and Otway & Barrett on September 25.