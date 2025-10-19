Music concerts thriving in Warkworth

Tweed River Jazz Band

It's been a good year for concerts at Warkworth Memorial Hall, with the last four being sell-out events. With just two concerts to round off 2025, plans for next year are well in-hand.

The Tweed River Jazz Band will be performing there on the 15th November bringing their infectious, enthusiastic brand of Dixieland jazz - good time jazz with a mix of New Orleans, ragtime and the rest.

The final concert of the year has become an annual celebration with Werca's Folk and Voice Male. Two of the foremost choirs in the region bringing a touch of Christmas along with traditional and contemporary songs of joy, love and hardship. Expect particular emphasis on the rich and varied tradition of the North East together with contemporary material and folk songs from around the World.

For further information see the Hall’s website ( wwmh.uk ) or contact Peter Burnham Email: [email protected] Tel: 01665 711388 .