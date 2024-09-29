Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music concerts at Warkworth Memorial Hall re-start on the 16th October with folk duo Will Finn and Rosie Calvert. This is followed on the 23rd November by the blues/rock trio 'The Alex Hamilton Band' and then on the 20th December by a concert of choirs Werca's Folk and Voice Male. Full details of these concerts and other events available at the Hall's web site wwmh.uk .

Will Finn and Rosie Calvert are an award-winning husband and wife duo from the heart of Newcastle. Coming together through their love of music, they perform traditional and contemporary folk music with variety and flair. Intricate harmonies, rousing instrumentation of piano, steel pan, and ukulele combined with a joyful, warm stage presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graduates of the Folk and Traditional Music BA at Newcastle University they gained success as part of the a cappella harmony quartet "The Teacups". In this guise they played festivals including Sidmouth, Warwick, Whitby, Shrewsbury as well as breaking into the international scene at ‘Bie Daip’ Shantyfest in the Netherlands, and Sark Folk Festival in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now performing as a duo, their work has been met with accolades from their performances at Beverley Festival, Towersey Folk Festival, and The Sage Gateshead. Their debut album, "Beneath this Place" is being critically lauded as "Distinctive" and "Excellent". Their latest album is being launched on the 10th October.

Will Finn and Rosie Calvert

The concert is on the 16th October starting at 19:30. Tickets should be booked in advance with Peter Burnham, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.