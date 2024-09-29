Music Concerts at Warkworth
Will Finn and Rosie Calvert are an award-winning husband and wife duo from the heart of Newcastle. Coming together through their love of music, they perform traditional and contemporary folk music with variety and flair. Intricate harmonies, rousing instrumentation of piano, steel pan, and ukulele combined with a joyful, warm stage presence.
Graduates of the Folk and Traditional Music BA at Newcastle University they gained success as part of the a cappella harmony quartet "The Teacups". In this guise they played festivals including Sidmouth, Warwick, Whitby, Shrewsbury as well as breaking into the international scene at ‘Bie Daip’ Shantyfest in the Netherlands, and Sark Folk Festival in 2016.
Now performing as a duo, their work has been met with accolades from their performances at Beverley Festival, Towersey Folk Festival, and The Sage Gateshead. Their debut album, "Beneath this Place" is being critically lauded as "Distinctive" and "Excellent". Their latest album is being launched on the 10th October.
The concert is on the 16th October starting at 19:30. Tickets should be booked in advance with Peter Burnham, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.
