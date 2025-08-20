Morpeth Camera Club zooms towards new season with pre-season report
Glyn Trueman organised day trips which included, Newton-by-the-Sea and Long Nanny, Gosforth Park Nature Reserve, Lanacost Priory, Swaledale and an evening walk Hauxley Nature Reserve. These trips provided the opportunity to keep in touch, exchange ideas and to visit places of local interest.
The club meets each Tuesday between September and May in Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 1HU. Meetings commence at 7.30pm, the venue is wheelchair friendly with accessible toilets.
We have a varied programme of speakers, ‘in house’ evenings and competitions. All are welcome, our aim to enjoy ourselves and to improve our photography skills. Our members are interested in all types of photography, including landscape work, portraiture, macro and audio visual presentations. All levels of photographer are welcome.
Membership currently costs £25 per annum, with a £2 cover charge on the night.
Please note that prospective new members are welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join, with a small cover charge for each visit which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.
Why not give us a try, we are a friendly, helpful group and our first meeting of the season will be Tuesday, September 2, with guest speaker, Graham Clarke, giving a talk entitled “What makes a good photograph”, you will be made most welcome.
Please visit our website: morpethcameraclub.co.uk for more information.