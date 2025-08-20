Morpeth Camera Club zooms towards new season with pre-season report

Morpeth Camera Club is approaching the start of the new 2025/26 season, following a summer break interspersed with evening summer walks, led by Davy Bolam, which included trips to the old open cast site in Stobswood, St Andrews Church, Bothal and Cambois Coastal Path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glyn Trueman organised day trips which included, Newton-by-the-Sea and Long Nanny, Gosforth Park Nature Reserve, Lanacost Priory, Swaledale and an evening walk Hauxley Nature Reserve. These trips provided the opportunity to keep in touch, exchange ideas and to visit places of local interest.

The club meets each Tuesday between September and May in Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 1HU. Meetings commence at 7.30pm, the venue is wheelchair friendly with accessible toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a varied programme of speakers, ‘in house’ evenings and competitions. All are welcome, our aim to enjoy ourselves and to improve our photography skills. Our members are interested in all types of photography, including landscape work, portraiture, macro and audio visual presentations. All levels of photographer are welcome.

User (UGC) Submitted

Membership currently costs £25 per annum, with a £2 cover charge on the night.

Please note that prospective new members are welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join, with a small cover charge for each visit which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Why not give us a try, we are a friendly, helpful group and our first meeting of the season will be Tuesday, September 2, with guest speaker, Graham Clarke, giving a talk entitled “What makes a good photograph”, you will be made most welcome.

Please visit our website: morpethcameraclub.co.uk for more information.