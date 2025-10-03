Morpeth Camera Club Big Event

Morpeth Camera Club will be holding its Annual Big Event on Tuesday 28th October and will be featuring guest speaker Andy S. Gray whose presentation is entitled ‘ICM – My Camera as My Brush.

Known as the 'King of Icm', Andy has a unique style of landscape photography created with Intentional Camera Movement Techniques. A distinctive style of photography that goes beyond the ordinary.

Inspired by the old English masters' paintings, he combines camera techniques and post processing to create painterly impressionist images. These stunning visuals showcase both recognisable and abstract scenes, resulting in a style that transcends traditional photography.

Icm image by Andy S. Gray

Andy is most comfortable not just out being in the countryside or on a beach with a camera but also shut away in front of a computer for hours on end making images from the data our digital cameras produce.

He has never been afraid of carrying out seemingly excessive alteration to his captured images, which has been a large factor in the way his individual style of intentional camera movement photography has developed over the years.

We look forward to seeing Andy’s exceptional photographic artwork in a presentation that promises to be a great evening of entertainment.

Morpeth Camera Clubs’ venue is at Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, Morpeth, NE61 1HU and tickets priced £5.00, can be reserved by calling S. Robson on 01670 511507 or are available at the door. All are welcome.