Morpeth Art Group to host their Spring Art Fair and shopping event
From local landscapes and seascapes to portraits, animals and abstracts, drawn and painted in range of styles and media, there really is something to suit all tastes and budgets. If anything takes your fancy its an excellent opportunity to pick up some great value pieces.
Co-organiser Claire Shand commented: “We’re a thriving art group with some very talented artists. Our members have been hard at work over the winter, and we’ll have some of our freshest new paintings on show this weekend! We'd love for people to come along to see what we've been up to and enjoy drinks and tasty refreshments with us.
“It’s such a friendly group and many of the artists will be there on the day to chat about their art and creative endeavours. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors, we hope you'll come and support us! All proceeds will go towards supporting our creative hub in the community.”
The open day takes place at the club’s usual meeting place in the picturesque Whalton Village Hall which is wheelchair accessible. Entry is free and card payments are accepted for those in a shopping mood!
Find out more and see previews of some of the paintings at https://www.facebook.com/events/429570136096139