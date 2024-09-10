Matt Baker visits Rothbury farm for new TV series

Known for being on The One Show, Countryfile and Blue Peter, Matt Baker brought his Mum Janice and Dad Mike to Rothbury to visit Cragside the National Trust property and its Model Farm, Cragend, which houses turbines and machinery installed by Lord Armstrong in 1883 to demonstrate his marvellous water powered inventions.

Cragend Farm in Rothbury was host to Matt Baker and his Mum & Dad in April, to film their rare breed cattle and goats, and to visit the Grade II* listed Hydraulic Silo that sits on the edge of the farm, originally built by Lord Armstrong of Cragside.

After they had visited Cragside, the National Trust property, that was originally owned by the Armstrong’s, and had run Cragend Farm as a Demonstration Centre for Victorian agricultural innovations, Matt and his parents were shown the amazing turbines and machinery located at Cragend Farm.

The TV programme airs on More 4 at 9pm, or on demand, from Monday 16th September. Also to be found on Freeview Channel: 18 / Sky Channel: 136. Episode 3 : Cragside.

Lou and Shaun Renwick with Matt Baker at Cragend Farm

The Cragend Farm visit includes taking a look at the rare breeds, Bagot goats and Whitebred Shorthorn cattle, as Matt and his family love farming. There was also time to step inside the mighty Cragend Farm Hydraulic Silo, a Building at Risk, and to do some metal detecting.

The Renwick’s have been restoring the farm for over a decade and the collection of artefacts found in that time were on display, and can be viewed by appointment on their tour days.

Winners of the 2023 Custodian Prize by Historic Houses this farm has historic and engineering heritage.

Speaking about Matt and his family’s visit, Lou Renwick said “it was so exciting to show them around, and as farmers themselves they were very interested in what we have been doing here at Cragend Farm”. We are hosts of Heritage Open Days this year and the programme highlights the heritage we have on the farm.

Mike Baker with the Big Circus Film crew and Pete and Dave the metal detectorisits.

The book to accompany the farms story ‘Transformation: Lord Armstrong’s Cragend Farm’ was given to Matt, and they were sent off with their caravan with a goody bag of some Rothbury Butchers Cragside Cracker sausages and some Cragend honey.

For more information on Cragend Farm visit www.cragendfarm.co.uk and to book tours and holiday accommodation.