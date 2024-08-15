Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure to Host Free Family Fun Day
Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure is set to host a fun-filled day for all the family this Bank Holiday weekend. On Saturday 24th August from 11am to 3pm, the area outside Asda and Concordia Leisure Centre will be transformed into a vibrant playground of excitement
Children of all ages can enjoy an exciting array of activities including a playcentre, flying planes and bungee trampolines. The event is free to attend however Manor Walks will be taking donations on the day with all proceeds going to the Cramlington Food Bank.
For those seeking refreshments, a gazebo will be serving up snacks and drinks, while the Centre Mall will come alive with creative fun in the Craft Zone and face painting station.
“We’ve loved bringing an array of free events to Manor Walks this summer said Nick Lambert, Centre Manager, we want to keep the fun going so we’re extending our activities and culminating with this fantastic Family Fun Day.”
