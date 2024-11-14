Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure launches Santa’s Grotto and sparkling Christmas light display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure are delighted to announce the launch of Christmas in the shopping centre, with a range of festive activities taking place on Saturday, November 23 from 11am-3pm to get customers into the Christmas spirit.

There will be a range of roaming entertainment including Big and Little Elf who will be ready for a cheeky selfie as well as Basher and Crasher, Santa’s fun-loving reindeer who will be cruising about the mall in their sleigh. The Craft Zone will also open for an array of creative fun alongside free face painting.

The fun doesn’t stop there, customers are invited to enter a competition for a chance to win a £250 voucher and some small Christmas favours thanks to Hays Travel. Whether you’re ready to book the holiday you’ve been dreaming of or want some helpful inspiration to plan your next adventure, the Hays Travel team will be on hand throughout the day.

The shopping centre will also be switching on their sparkling array of Christmas lights at 10am when families can meet Santa and his elves in his free magical grotto.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said: “There’s always such excitement and anticipation leading up to the launch of Christmas in centre.

"Shoppers of all ages can enjoy a multitude of festive experiences and join Santa in our free grotto to see if they are on his nice list.”

Manor Walks FREE Santa’s Grotto

10am – 4pm on the following dates:

Saturday 23 November, Sunday 24 November, Saturday 30 December, Sunday 1 December, Saturday 7 December, Sunday 8 December, Saturday 14 December, Sunday 15 December, Saturday 21 December. Sunday 22 December, Monday 23 December and Tuesday 24 December.