Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure Announces Fun-Packed Easter Activities for Families

The Craft Zone will open on Tuesday 2nd April where there’ll be some delightful Easter and spring themed crafts for all the family to enjoy. Little shoppers can colour their own bunny bag, make a rolling tongue frog and many more crafts to hone in on their creativity. The Craft Zone will be open 11am – 3pm until Friday 12th April in Centre Mall.

There will also be Face Painting and Balloon Modelling on Saturday 6th April with a range of spring themed character designs to choose from.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said “We’re excited to offer these fun activities alongside our fantastic range of shops, restaurants and the latest movies at Vue cinema, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Easter.”