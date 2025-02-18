Make magical memories with the kids at Metrocentre this February half term

By Lilly Dodds
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Step into a world of imagination this half-term with The Metrognomes’ Dragon School, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Finding things to do with the kids during the holidays can be tough, especially when the weather isn’t great! Luckily, Metrocentre has a whole week of exciting activities to keep them entertained this February half-term. From magical performances to thrilling adventures, immersive mini-golf, and blockbuster films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Metrognomes: Dragon School Show:

The Metrognomes are back and need your help training their dragons! With their magic wands at the ready, Herbert, Sherbet, Maggot, and Rusty are setting off on a fantastic adventure, and you're invited to take part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
[Image: Namco Funscape, Metrocentre][Image: Namco Funscape, Metrocentre]
[Image: Namco Funscape, Metrocentre]

You'll put your skills to the test in their Magical Beasts exam, come face-to-face with an enchanting dragon, and take part in a dragon egg ‘zooming.’ Prepare to be amazed by a real-life magic performance right in front of your eyes with their show this February at Metrocentre.

Dates: 24th February – 2nd March 2025

Show timings (no booking required):

Monday – Friday: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pm

[Image: Treetop Golf, Metrocentre][Image: Treetop Golf, Metrocentre]
[Image: Treetop Golf, Metrocentre]

Saturday: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Sunday: 12pm, 2pm & 4pm

Location: Exhibition Square

https://themetrocentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/the-metrognomes-feb-half-term-show-2025

[Image: The Metrognomes: Dragon School, Metrocentre][Image: The Metrognomes: Dragon School, Metrocentre]
[Image: The Metrognomes: Dragon School, Metrocentre]

Treetop Golf:

Enjoy free face-painting every day from 12pm-3pm at Treetop Golf Metrocentre this half-term and snap a pic of your face paint in the photo booth to be in the chance to win a £50 gift voucher!

Choose between two incredible courses: The Ancient Explorer, filled with cryptic carvings and stone serpents, or the Tropical Trail, where vibrant locals and jungle scenery awaits. Don’t forget to take on the Bonus 19th hole for a chance to win a free game on your next visit! No booking required.

Location: The Qube

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening Times:Monday 24th – Wednesday 26th February: 9am - 9pm

Thursday 27th February - Saturday 1st March: 9am – 10pm

Sunday 2nd March: 9am - 9pm

https://adventuregolf.com/gateshead

Odeon Cinema:

Looking for a more laid-back way to entertain the kids? Head to ODEON for the latest family-friendly blockbusters, including Dog Man and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Enjoy their adult and child ticket deal, where adults pay kids' prices, making it an affordable outing for the whole family to enjoy. Book your tickets online for the best seats!

Location: Upper Yellow Mall

https://www.odeon.co.uk

Clip ‘n’ Climb:

Take on the ultimate challenge at Metrocentre’s Clip ‘n’ Climb! With colourful indoor climbing walls and the daring 9-metre vertical drop slide. This adrenaline-packed activity guarantees unforgettable family fun, perfect for all ages. Visit the Clip ‘n’ Climb website to secure your timeslot.

Location: Lower Yellow Mall

Opening Times: Monday – Thursday: 11am-7pm

Friday: 11am-8pm

Saturday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 10am-7pm

https://booking.clipnclimbmetrocentre.namcofunscape.com

Namco Funscape:

Get competitive with the whole family this half term at Namco Funscape. Whether you enjoy a game of bowling, try out their dodgems, or show the kids the classic arcade games from your childhood… Who will come out on top?

Location: Lower Yellow Mall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening Times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Sunday: 10am-11pm

Wednesday: 11am –7pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

https://www.namcofunscape.com

With so many thrilling events and activities, Metrocentre is providing the family fun this February half term. Whether they love magic, climbing, mini-golf or movies, there's something to keep everyone entertained!

Plan your visit now and make some lasting memories at Metrocentre.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice