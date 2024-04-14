Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman play Warkworth in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The celebrated and pioneering partnership of "one of the UK’s finest and most influential acoustic guitarists" with "the doyenne of Irish harpers" has presented its unique musical vision and virtuosity in twenty-two countries on five continents to venues ranging from the tiniest of village halls to palaces in Kyoto and Istanbul, London’s Barbican, Sydney Town Hall and the Philharmonie in Cologne.

Chris Newman has toured and recorded with many luminaries of the folk and jazz worlds, among them Boys of the Lough, Aly Bain, Diz Disley and Stéphane Grappelli. Máire Ní Chathasaigh is a recipient of Irish music’s most prestigious award, Traditional Musician of the Year (Gradam Ceoil TG4 - Ceoltóir na Bliana). Expect a breathtaking blend of traditional Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque, spiced with striking new compositions, pieces from Chris' groundbreaking new solo album Breaking Bach.

