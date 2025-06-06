Local choir to jointly commemorate VE and VEJ Day

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir is reaching out to the local community in Cramlington and beyond when they jointly commemorate the 80 Year Anniversary of VE and VEJ Day.

This local community choir, which has entertained audiences in Southeast Northumberland, Tyneside and beyond for over 100 years, has already performed a number of concerts in Ashington, Blyth and Choppington to celebrate VE Day.

On Saturday evening at 7.00pm at St. Nicholas Church in the heart of Cramlington Village, they will be performing a very special concert to celebrate both of the 80 Year Commemorations for VE Day and VEJ Day.

This Cramlington Concert promises to be a great evening of nostalgic musical entertainment. A great programme of music has been selected with traditional songs to reflect the region’s heritage, popular numbers, songs from the war years and many more to reflect the occasion.

ADMVC at Annual Concert in Ashington on 17.05.2025

Entry to the concert is ‘free for the community’ so people wishing to attend should get there early. Donations will be encouraged for the Cramlington Branch of the Royal British Legion running the raffle and St. Nicholas Church who will be providing refreshments.

Kevin Lillie, the Choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer takes up the story, ‘We are looking forward to performing at St. Nicholas Church for the first time. This is a great opportunity for the Choir to introduce ourselves to the community of Cramlington on this special occasion as we are hoping to develop our engagement with the local community.’

‘We would like to thank Cramlington Town Council and St. Nicholas Church for making this event happen and we hope that you will come along and enjoy a memorable evening.’

The Choir will also be singing at the Annual Northumberland Miners’ Memorial Service at Woodhorn Museum on Saturday, 14th June 2025 at 10.30am.

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir is recruiting new members as it looks to continue to build towards its 110-year anniversary in 2026 and ultimately 200 years. You do not need to have previous singing experience and you will be made very welcome. Singing in the Choir can be so much fun but also good for your health and wellbeing.

This Saturday night’s ‘Cramlington Concert’ is a great opportunity to come along and see if you would like to join this great traditional choir serving Southeast Northumberland.

You will be able to find recordings and video links from the Choir’s successful concert on their website, https://www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org.uk. They are also on Facebook and YouTube.