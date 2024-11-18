Local artists set to exhibit work in Wooler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wooler Arts Open Exhibition will be held from Friday 22nd November to Friday 20th December at Gallery@No6, High Street, Wooler.

Wooler Arts Open Exhibition 2024 will be on view from Friday 22nd November. The Open Exhibition sees 50 artists from North Northumberland and the close Scottish borders displaying over 70 artworks. This year, there is also a big children's entry - including work from Wooler Middle School and Wooler's Inky Fingers art club.

John Casken, Wooler Arts Chair, said: “There are some really lovely pieces in the exhibition – with a breadth of art from watercolour and oil to collage and sculpture. It’s great to have so many artworks by children too. It’s definitely something worth seeing. There will also be a People’s Vote where visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite piece. ”

The Wooer Arts Open Exhibition will run from Friday 22nd November – Friday 20th December at Gallery@No6, Wooler High Street. Check the website for Gallery opening times : [email protected]