Lloyd of the Flies launches summer season of free wildlife events

Animated character Lloyd of the Flies has launched a programme of Northumberland Wildlife Trust events at two of its most popular sites this this summer.

The official opening of the Aardman and Royal Entomological Society trail at Northumberlandia on Saturday (19th July) was fully booked, but nature lovers needn’t be disappointed as the interactive bug hunt that encourages people to ‘shrink down’ to fly size with Lloyd and his friends as they make their way to the bug hotel, is available every day throughout the summer holidays between 10am and 3pm.

Elsewhere at Northumberlandia there will be a Tracks and Signs event on the afternoon of Tuesday 12thAugust, between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.

Further up the coast at the wildlife charity’s Hauxley nature reserve there will be a Tracks and Signs session on Tuesday 22nd July between 2:30pm and 4:00pm and the opportunity to head off on a Minibeast Safari on Tuesday 5th August around the award winning Druridge Bay site.

Lloyd of the Flies Trail at Northumberlandia.

Still at Hauxley, on Tuesday 12th August, nature lovers will be able to discover how amazing trees are, make bark rubbing, learn the differences in leaf shapes and bring mystic tree clay creatures to life at its Tremendous Trees event.

All the events are free. The Lloyd of Flies trail is part of the wildlife charity’s Championing Nature Project and has been made possible by The Championships, Wimbledon and Emirates.

The remainder of the events at Hauxley and Northumberlandia are funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

To find out which events are bookable, and which are a ‘drop in’ visit www.nwt.org.uk/events