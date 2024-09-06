Lindisfarne: the Ley of a Liminal Landscape

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne along with Bamburgh Castle are the top historic attractions on the Northumberland Coast. Each is set within the most beautiful landscape and this landscape has tales to tell which stretch into deep time. On Tuesday 10th September, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk exploring the connections between the geology, the landscape and the many facets of Lindisfarne's history.

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne is a place of transition. It is at the edge of the sea and twice every 24 hours is transformed into an island by the incoming tide. Its remoteness was its appeal for the monks of Lindisfarne giving seclusion and spiritual connection. The geology too can be explored by looking at transitions, passing across the boundary between one rock type to another and exploring what this tells us. Amongst other things this walk will explore what is the most northerly outcrop of the Whin Sill as it cracks and bakes the Carboniferous sedimentary rocks around it. The Whin Sill is the locking piece that secured the existence of Lindisfarne and defines the landform of the island providing a location for the castle and the lookout tower as well as an early Medieval chapel. In addition the walk will reflect on how the landscape and its geology resonates with the islands human history.

The walk, which takes place on Tuesday 10th September, will be approximately 8 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. You will also need to bring a picnic. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/90-the-ley-of-a-liminal-landscape