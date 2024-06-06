Life's a Beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, Northumbrian Earth is running a geo-diversity walk at Beadnell. The walk is on Wednesday 12th June starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm. The walk will be approximately 6 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. The walk is the next in the series of Northumberland Coast AONB geo-diversity walks for 2024. Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.

Little terns are beautiful creatures with their distinctive chattering call (https://www.british-birdsongs.uk/little-tern/) and nest on the edge of the tern colony at Long Nanny near to Beadnell. They nest in scrapes in the sand, making them vulnerable to spring tides and storm surges, which is why these most northerly nesting colonies are protected. The movement of sand (sediment) by the sea, which gives the terns their nesting site is one of a number of processes which, over time, are involved in making (sedimentary) rocks.

