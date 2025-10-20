Legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span playing The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
Wednesday, November 19, The Phoenix Theatre, 37A Beaconsfield St. Blythe, Northumberland. NE24 2DS. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £30.50. Box Office: 01670 367228. Email: [email protected]

Together for 56 years now, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours.

Most Popular

Now they return with Conflict, their first full studio album in over five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.

Led, as ever, by Maddy Prior, Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia.

Related topics:BlythNorthumberlandTicketsEmail
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice