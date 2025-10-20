Legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span playing The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Together for 56 years now, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours.

The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.