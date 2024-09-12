Learn to Play ’24 - ‘The biggest free music making weekend of the year’ is coming to Northumberland

UK charity Music for All is thrilled to announce their annual flagship event Learn to Play is back for 2024 giving everyone in Northumberland a chance to take part in ‘the biggest free music making weekend of the year!’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held in Core Music CIC in Hexham on the 11th-13th October and is open to all; regardless of age, experience and background and provides opportunities for participants to experience a free taster music making lesson from a musical instrument!

Learn to Play aims to inspire, encourage and enable both new and lapsed music makers to enjoy the wide range of benefits of music making, as well as connecting and championing local UK music providers through a shared celebration of music making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn to Play arrives at a time where music making opportunities are difficult to access due to current cuts to arts education, resulting in many primary schools failing to meet basic music curriculum needs for young people1 impacting the future of the UK arts, the creative potential of the next generation and the people who deliver quality arts education in the UK.

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager explains: “The Learn to Play weekend is needed now more than ever and through our regional music making events we aim to inspire as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of music making. The arts enrich our lives, our community and economy, as well as improving our mental health. We welcome all age-groups and particularly encourage youngsters who may not have the opportunity to experience music lessons at school, to come along and try out an instrument of their choice.”

Music for All believes everyone should have equal access to music making and supports disadvantaged individuals, educators and community projects through cash and instrument award rounds throughout each year.

The positive impact of using music to support and enhance mental and physical health throughout people’s lives has long been documented in numerous academic and social research. Learning to play music is a fantastic opportunity to:

· Challenge your mind and strengthen your memory

· Feel pride and a sense of achievement

· Connect with others and make new friends

· Take a break from stresses and worries

· Have fun whilst being creative

· Explore the joy of music-making!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Cullum, Musician and Music for All ambassador said: “Playing a musical instrument is an amazing thing to have in your life. Sadly, not everyone has the opportunity to have those experiences. I am proud to be a supporter of the Music for All charity and delighted to be involved in their work in changing lives through music. I encourage everyone to participate in a Learn to Play event near them.”

Joshua Franklin attended a Learn to Play event nearly a decade ago and has experienced the numerous opportunities and benefits since taking part.

At eight years old Joshua decided he wanted to play the Saxophone but was unfortunately turned down from taking lessons at school for being under the age threshold. Joshua was still determined to learn so attended a Learn to Play saxophone lesson at Dawkes Music’s in Maidenhead.

Through this experience, he managed to convince his school that he was ready and able to continue learning. Joshua excelled playing the saxophone, taking his first exam (Grade 3) aged nine, achieving a distinction at Grade 8 three years later, gaining a ABRSM Diploma and taking his music G.C.S.E exam two years early, achieving a Grade A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua’s love for music has continued through obtaining a Grade A in A-level music. He now plays lead alto in Cardiff University’s big band and attends local jazz jam nights where he frequently plays along with others at local venues.

The Music for All YouTube channel will also have a series of online tutorials by professional musicians available, including some big names! In previous years these have included Music for All charity supporters and Ambassadors such as Jools Holland, Alison Balsolm, Anne Denholm, Rob Rolfe and Dave Tench - these tutorial lessons can be accessed by anyone at any time; subscribe for free here: Music for All UK charity - YouTube.

Those interested in getting involved in Learn to Play ‘24 events and accessing their free music lesson should simply visit the Learn to Play website, select their closest venue using the interactive map and register their interest directly with the venue.

For more information on Music for All visit: www.musicforall.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get the latest updates on Music for All and the Learn to Play ‘24 event follow us on our social channels: Facebook, X & Instagram