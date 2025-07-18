Laughs on the menu as Park Head Hotel launches inaugural comedy night

Guests enjoying dinner at the Park Head Hotel and Oak Room Restaurant

Bishop Auckland’s Park Head Hotel and Oak Room Restaurant will serve up an evening of laughs this summer as it hosts its inaugural Comedy Night on Wednesday 30th July at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by North East favourite Matt Reed, the evening promises top-tier entertainment with sets from two of the UK’s brightest comedy stars, Chris Washington and Louise Young.

Chris Washington shot to fame after a smash-hit debut at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe, earning a Best Newcomer nomination at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Described as a “Peter Kay for the smartphone generation,” Chris has become a favourite on the circuit, supporting the likes of Jason Manford and Tom Stade, with TV appearances on Mock the Week, Live from the BBC and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining him is Louise Young, one of the North East’s rising comedy talents, who debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe with her critically acclaimed debut show ‘Feral’. The show received rave reviews and was nominated for Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Best Newcomer Show, going on to appear at London Soho Theatre's Best Newcomer Season in 2024.

Comedy Night at the Park Head Hotel hosted by Matt Reed

Louise has supported some of the UK’s best-loved comics on tour, including Alan Carr and Tom Allen, and has appeared on Comedy Central Live and Channel 4’s Comedy Shorts.

Tickets are just £10, with an optional upgrade of £20 for a three-course menu from the Oak Room’s new seasonal offering.

Callum McCartan, General Manager at the Park Head Hotel and Oak Room Restaurant, said, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing a night of first-class comedy to Bishop Auckland, right here at Park Head. This promises to be a fantastic evening for locals and visitors alike with great food, great company and plenty of laughs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel and restaurant are owned and managed by The Auckland Project, which is behind a host of regeneration projects across the County Durham town.

Located just outside the town centre, once home of Durham’s Prince Bishops for centuries, Park Head Hotel comprises 38 bedrooms and the 80-cover Oak Room Restaurant and Bar and is the perfect destination with walking routes and world-class attractions on its doorstep including Auckland Palace, Mining Art Gallery, Spanish Gallery and the UK’s-first Faith Museum.

Last November, the former 18th century coaching lodge achieved a 75 per cent quality rating from VisitEngland, it also retained its sought-after Breakfast Award and gained special recognition for its warm welcome to pets, walkers and cyclists.

With limited tickets available, early booking is advised. Tickets can be purchased in person at Park Head Hotel or by calling 01388 661727.