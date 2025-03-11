Latest exhibition at Queen’s Hall to showcase the most iconic images in space history, as never before

Apollo Remastered by Andy Saunders opens at Queen’s Hall in Hexham on Saturday, March 15 and runs until Friday, May 30 in the venue’s Gallery One & Two spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition showcases images from Andy Saunders’ extraordinary bestselling book of the same name. Saunders invites viewers to explore the Moon landings in spectacular high definition for the very first time.

Never-before-seen spacewalks across desolate lunar landscapes, other-worldly portraits of astronauts in their spacecraft, and awe-inspiring visions of Earth above the lunar horizon; each ground-breaking image offers new insight into one of humankind’s greatest endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original NASA photographic film from the Apollo missions is some of the most important and valuable film in existence. It is securely stored in a frozen vault at Johnson Space Centre, Houston. It never leaves the building – in fact, the film rarely leaves the freezer.

Apollo Remastered Exhibition runs, 15 March - 15 May at Queen's Hall

The images it contains include the most significant moments in our history, as humankind left the confines of our home planet for the first time and set foot on another world. For half a century, almost every image of the Moon landings publicly available was produced from a lower-quality copy of these originals. Until now…

By applying pain-staking care and cutting-edge enhancement techniques, Andy has created the highest quality Apollo photographs ever produced - and visitors to Queen’s Hall can view them from this weekend.

Also taking place on Saturday, March 15 at 4pm is a special live recording of the Kielder Observatory Podcast which sees Andy join the Kielder Observatory team to discuss how he brought the Moon landings to life with stunning, high-definition images. Don’t miss this chance to explore space history and hear the stories behind these extraordinary images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the live podcast recording are free but limited. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book online as soon as possible via the venue’s website, queenshall.co.uk. The podcast recording will also be followed by a book signing opportunity of Apollo Remastered. Copies will be available to purchase from Queen's Hall.

The Apollo Remastered exhibition runs in Queen’s Hall’s Gallery One & Two from Saturday, March 15 – Friday, May 30 (Mon – Sat, 10am – 4pm). No tickets are required, and entry is free. Donations are welcome.

More information can be found online at queenshall.co.uk