Join wildlife charity and Timmy Time on a big adventure for little legs

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hedgehog Walk will get families out walking for wildlife with Timmy and Apricot from Timmy Time.

Families, schools and clubs across Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside are being encouraged to take on a 3km walking challenge to fundraise for wildlife.

The challenge, in partnership with Timmy Time of the multi-award-winning studio Aardman, will see families walking, wheeling, or rolling the same distance a hedgehog wanders in a single night.

The Hedgehog Walk campaign takes place from Monday 31st of March to Sunday the 13th of April.

Timmy the sheep and Apricot the hedgehog.

It’s when the clocks go forward, and evenings get lighter the same time hedgehogs start to come out of hibernation.

With one in six species threatened with extinction, it has never been more important to help wildlife, and the wildlife charity is hoping people of all ages will get out exploring with Apricot the hedgehog and walking with Timmy the sheep.

The little legs walking 3km this spring will grow up to be the next generation of eco leaders, wildlife champions, and environmental changemakers, and this challenge could help them take those first steps.

After signing up online, those taking part will receive lots of downloadable activities, including activity and spotter sheets, a Hedgehog Walk poster and litter picking guides.

Any money raised via sponsorship will help Northumberland Wildlife Trust with its conservation work, with fundraisers who raise over £30 in sponsorship receiving a special prize, including an exclusive sew-on patch! Sign-up at www.wildlifetrusts.org/hedgehog-walk

In this region, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is supporting the campaign at a special event at Northumberlandia on Saturday 5th April.

Between 10:30am and noon, young people will be able to take a walk around the iconic Blagdon Lane site to help them towards the challenge goal of 3km in two weeks - the distance a hedgehog can walk in a night while searching for food. In addition, they will be able to become nature detectives on a minibeast hunt to discover all the things that hedgehogs like to eat.

The event is free but places do need to be reserved at www.nwt.org.uk/support-us/fundraise-us/hedgehog-walk

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says: “Get your hoglets out walking for wildlife with the Hedgehog Walk. Nature in the UK is having a really tough time. Not just hedgehogs, but the trees on our streets and the fish in our seas. We can all do our small part to make a difference.

“Join our 3km walking challenge to experience more of the nature around you and also fundraise to protect all of the incredible wildlife, wild places and wild things we’re so lucky to still have in the UK.”

Rachael Peacock, Senior Brand Manager at Aardman, the creators of Timmy Time, says: “We are delighted to be partnering again with The Wildlife Trusts for this special collaboration. Timmy and Apricot are the perfect companions to explore the great outdoors with, and we really believe that this partnership will encourage families to get their welly boots on and raise money for a great cause!”